Friday May 12, 2023 – Erling Haaland has been named as the English Football Writer’s Association Footballer of the Year after his stunning first season with Manchester City.

The Norwegian hitman has scored a remarkable 51 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions, and taken City to the verge of becoming the first side to do the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup since rivals Manchester United in 1999.

Haaland won 82 per cent of the vote and becomes the third Manchester City player to win the award in the last five seasons, following on from Raheem Sterling in 2018-19 and Ruben Dias in 2020-21.

Chelsea star Sam Kerr won the FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year award after yet another superb season for the Blues, with the scoring a stunning 27 goals this campaign.

Kerr wins the award for the second time in succession, following in the footsteps of her Chelsea teammate Fran Kirby, who also won it twice in 2017-18 and 2020-21.

“The two winners, Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr, are two outstanding winners. It’s incredibly well deserved,” said FWA chairman John Cross.

“Erling Haaland, breaking all records before him. I cannot think of a more resounding and deserving winner.

“The vote was huge, the turnout, and he took 82 percent of the vote. Bukayo Saka was second, but to be honest, Haaland was streets ahead.

“His achievements and goals in the last few weeks have taken him to a whole new level.

“I never thought Clive Allen’s record for Spurs of 49 goals in all comps in 1986-87 season would be beaten, but Haaland has been fantastic. He’s absolutely blown everyone away, with Man City still chasing their treble of course.

“What a year it’s been for him and for City as well.”

Haaland has already set the record for the most goals in a Premier League season, scoring 35 times in 32 games.