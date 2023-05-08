Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – Erik ten Hag has insisted he wants David De Gea to extend his Manchester United contract despite the goalkeeper’s costly error causing them a 1 – 0 defeat to West Ham last night.

De Gea’s howler in the 27th-minute cut United’s lead over Liverpool in the EPL table, to a single point.

De Gea, who is paid £375,000 per week, has been in talks over a new deal for some time, with a pay cut in play. However, Sunday night’s mistake led to talk among supporters whether a new goalkeeper is needed instead.

The Sports Agenda column reported on Sunday that talks are progressing positively.

‘We want him to stay and we want him to extend his contract,’ Ten Hag said. ‘He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League. We would not be here in this position without him.

‘I believe there are no concerns. It happens. As a team, you have to deal with it, show character, be resilient, bounce back and that’s what this team will do.

‘We started well, we dictated the game, we created chances, we didn’t take them, and then one mistake. In three days, twice individual mistakes makes us lose games.’