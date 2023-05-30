Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 30, 2023 – The husband of a recent beauty pageant contestant took the “number-one fan” phrase too far as he went on all-out rage after his wife was named the runner-up of the pageantry.

While Emannuelly Belini representing Várzea Grande was being crowned at Brazil’s Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on Saturday, May 27, the husband of 2nd place-winner Nathally Becker rushed on stage and took the crown from her which he smashed on the floor.

He picked up the crown again and threw it down again before trying to walk off with his wife, but he ultimately got stopped by security.

Organizers of the event released a statement after the incident, reiterating that Belini was indeed deemed the winner of this year’s event.

They also condemned the actions of Becker’s husband, adding that they will be taking appropriate legal action after the ordeal.