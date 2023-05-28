Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – England and Brentford striker, Ivan Toney was diagnosed as a gambling addict who bet on his own clubs to lose 13 times before being handed an eight-month ban from football by the Football Association.

The footballer, 27, also admitted to lying to the FA about betting on football and providing inside information to a friend on when he was starting a game.

Toney gave a six-word response on Friday, vowing to give his real thoughts soon with ‘no filter’.

In the FA’s bombshell written report, published today, it is revealed that Toney:

Placed 13 bets on his own team between August 2017 and March 2018, with 11 of those made against Newcastle, his parent club, while on loan at Wigan

Informed a friend that he would start his next club’s match in March 2018

Used other people’s accounts to place bets despite initially denying the allegations

Admitted to lying during his first interview with the FA when questioned about the gambling charges

Suspected of having a separate mobile phone to place bets, which he did not hand to the FA during their investigation.

Still bets on other sports and casino games and is ‘determined to address his gambling problem with therapy’ during the ban

The governing body were on the verge of handing Toney a 15-month ban due to the nature of the breaches, but cut the suspension by almost half because he pleaded guilty and was diagnosed with a gambling addiction by a psychiatric expert.

It was also stated that Toney did not play in any of the matches where he bet against his parent club.

A section of the FA’s report on Friday read: ‘Of those 29 bets, there were 13 bets on Mr. Toney’s own team to lose in 7 different matches between 22 August 2017 and 3 March 2018.

‘Mr. Toney did not play in any of those matches where he placed bets against his loan club as he was not in the match squad or against his parent club as he was on loan.

‘Of the 13 bets 11 were against Newcastle whilst Mr Toney was on loan at another club.

‘The other 2 bets related to a game between Wigan v Aston Villa whilst the player was on loan at Wigan but he was not part of the squad.

‘A further 15 of the 126 bets or instructions to bet were placed by Mr Toney to score in 9 different matches all of which he played in.

‘All of those 15 bets or instructions to bet were initiated by Mr Toney at a time when it would not have been public knowledge that he was starting or playing in the fixture.’

The FA went on to reveal that Toney has now been diagnosed with a gambling addiction and has been advised to seek professional help.

‘The Commission had the benefit of a report from Dr Philip Hopley dated 2 February 2023 who also attended the hearing by video conference to answer questions.

‘Dr. Hopley had interviewed Mr. Toney on two occasions and concluded in his report that Mr Toney has a clear history of gambling addiction.

‘There is no need to set out the details of the report in these reasons. It was Dr. Hopley’s conclusion that Mr. Toney needs professional help in respect of his addiction.

‘The position appears to be that Mr Toney has ceased gambling on football although he still gambles on other sports and casino games. He is determined to address his gambling problem with therapy at the conclusion of this season’

Toney pleaded guilty to the majority of the 262 betting charges brought by the FA last year, with an independent disciplinary commission imposing an eight-month suspension and £50,000 fine following a hearing this month.

The ban will prevent Toney from playing until January 16 next year, reflecting both the number of breaches and the fact that the bets were placed over an extended four-year period between February 2017 and January 2021.

The striker will not even be permitted to train with Brentford until September, leaving him with no option but to work out on his own in order to stay fit.