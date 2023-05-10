Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Attorney General Justin Muturi has termed New Life Prayer Centre and Church pastor Ezekiel Odero as a criminal who has not been filling his taxes despite collecting millions of shillings in his mega-church in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Appearing before the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the Shakahola massacre on Wednesday, Muturi noted that while pastor Ezekiel’s church has met all the conditions, he has failed to file tax returns in recent years.

Muturi said as the head of the state law office, he has no option but to deregister Pastor Ezekiel Odero‘s church.

The AG also revealed that he has ordered the deregistration of Good News International Church under the leadership of Pastor Paul Mackenzie after the church was involved in the Shakahola massacre.

Mackenzie is alleged to have told his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus.

Already the government has exhumed 133 bodies in Shakahola Forest, where pastor Mackenzie is believed to have buried his followers.

