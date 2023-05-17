Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Kenyans, especially the ardent supporters of President William Ruto, are getting disillusioned by how he is running the government.

After Nandi residents lashed out at him over the skyrocketing cost of living and for failing to fulfill his campaign pledges, his Kericho supporters have taken it a notch higher.

This is after he literally went on his knees to ask Kenyans for forgiveness for campaigning for Ruto.

A native of Kipkelion, Rotich Bakeer, observed that the president has not lived up to his promise of lowering the cost of living.

He accused the president of failing to make good the major pledges he made while on the campaign trail ahead of last year’s presidential vote.

Ruto sought office on the mantra of salvaging the lowly Kenyans from the ravages of the economy characterized by overpriced commodities.

On noting that there will be no change soon, Rotich went on his knees to express his frustration.

He apologized to Kenyans for mobilizing support and voting for Ruto with the hope the president would transform the economy to the advantage of the poor.

“I want to apologize to Kenyans for asking them to vote for William Ruto to be the president of this country.

“I thought he would work on the economy to our advantage but that is not the case. I am asking for forgiveness from you and God. I misled you,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST