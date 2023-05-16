Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 16 May 2023 – Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi could not hold back tears as he eulogized his best friend who was brutally murdered by unknown people.

The deceased man, famously known was Lorro, has been friends with Oscar Sudi for years.

They knew each other when Sudi was working as a bus conductor.

Until his death, Lorro was still working as a conductor.

He was accosted by thugs near his home over the weekend and brutally murdered.

A video shared on social media shows Sudi breaking down in tears as he eulogized him.

A social media user also mourned him and described him as a kind-hearted man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.