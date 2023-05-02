Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Labour Day turned tragic for Emma and her husband Emmanuel Odhiambo after they were involved in a tragic accident along Kisumu-Ahero Road.
The couple was travelling in the ill-fated car with their kids.
The kids survived, but they are in the ICU in critical condition.
A guy who emceed Emma’s dowry ceremony took to Facebook to mourn her.
He shared a photo taken during the ceremony and said it is quite unfortunate that she has died barely a year after the important occasion.
Below are photos of Emma and her late husband.
