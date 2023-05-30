Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol has said he is unmoved even after Siaya County MCAs impeached him on Monday.

During an interview on Tuesday, Oduol said that he will eventually be vindicated on the accusations levelled against him.

The Deputy Governor said he was certain the evidence he has against the Siaya County executive is concrete.

He said that after completing the internal mechanisms, which included sending a petition to the County Assembly, he has now handed over the evidence to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

“I am a thoroughbred professional. An accountant of repute and the evidence I presented is cogent, it is not hot air. Now that I, managed to exhaust the internal mechanism, I handed over the evidence to EACC and I am certain that I’m going to be vindicated very soon,” Oduol told Spice FM.

He further said he would be happy to look at the MCAs who rubbished his allegations once those involved start getting arrested.

“I am not a visitor in Jerusalem and I want to look at the MCAs in the eyes when we eventually have people arrested by EACC or DCI. How are going to walk in the streets of Siaya County?” the DG asked.

