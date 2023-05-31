Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre has moved swiftly to stop President William Ruto’s government from taking over his multi-billion property.

This is after he petitioned the court to block the Registrar of Societies from deregistering his church, which will give Ruto and his government a leeway of taking over his multi-billion property in Kilifi.

In the documents filed by his lawyers, Pastor Ezekiel accused the state of attempting to hinder and slow down all development projects he was undertaking.

He argued that striking his church from the registrar list would be unfair, as it serves thousands of congregants.

“If you close down the church, you are not closing down Ezekiel’s church but that of the people,” argued his lead lawyer, Danstan Omari.

According to the Registrar of Societies, the televangelist had failed to file his annual returns.

The government entity asked the pastor to explain why his church should not be closed down after 21 days of the notice.

However, Pastor Ezekiel defended himself, explaining that files were missing at the registrar’s office, limiting him from filing his returns.

On May 11, 2023, the Kenya Revenue Authority documents indicated that Pastor Ezekiel’s New Life Prayer Centre and Church was compliant in filing tax returns. The document dated June 2022 added that Ezekiel’s church had settled all taxes due.

Other than fighting against the deregistration of the church, his lawyers announced plans to push the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) to reopen the televangelist’s TV station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.