Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has defended his decision to drop high-profile cases of people connected to President William Ruto.

Since Ruto took over, several criminal cases against powerful individuals in government have collapsed while other former officials in the corporate sector have been set free on account of the withdrawal of charges.

Speaking during the launch of the Malalamishi System at the Nairobi Remand, Industrial Area yesterday, Haji, whom Ruto has since nominated as the next Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), said dropping cases is provided for in the law.

“I know I have become synonymous with withdrawal but withdrawals are provided for under the constitution and it is a right where there is a miscarriage of justice,” the DPP said.

“We must, no matter who that person is in the society, even when that person comes from the high and mighty, that withdrawal must be done if it is justified.”

Among the politicians whose cases Haji dropped are Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa, and Mithika Linturi, which a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians has termed as the arrival of freedom to Kenyans.

Haji cited a lack of sufficient evidence.

On Sunday, the National Integrity Alliance (NIA), a citizen-centred integrity and anti-corruption coalition, opposed Haji’s appointment to the helm of the NIS.

The group said Haji’s nomination has contravened Chapter 6 of the constitution, which provides guidelines on leadership and integrity.

It argued that Haji is unfit to hold the office since his conduct as DPP has been questionable, particularly after dismissing eight graft-related cases linked to influential government officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.