Friday, 26 May 2023 – Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu has hinted that her marriage is on the verge of collapsing.

The mother of three took to Facebook to reminisce how her family used to be happy in the past with a throwback photo, depicting her relaxing with Samidoh and their kids.

She captioned the photo, “Before Neno”.

In a conversation with one of her fans, Edday appeared to admit that her marriage was currently in trouble.

Edday, who is currently in the US, noted that her family is no longer intact as it has turned upside down after Samidoh fell in love with Karen Nyamu.

The fan commented on the throwback photo and indirectly threw a jab at Karen Nyamu saying, “Then the spirit of Daimono ya githaka (demons) came in. I didn’t know he was a married man. Joke of that year. May God remember this once-cool family”.

Edday responded, “I tell you. And just like that, family was turned upside down,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.