Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as selfish leaders after they called for secession.

Secession is the process by which a country determines its own statehood and forms its own government.

Speaking on Saturday during the official launch of Masalani municipality in Garissa County, Duale said it was irresponsible for Raila and Kalonzo to make such threats.

“Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, it is very reckless for leaders of your stature to stand on a podium and call for the secession and division of our country. It is very unfortunate. I did not know you can go that low,” Duale said

Duale underlined, with reference to the constitution, that Kenya is a cohesive nation, with the president functioning as a symbol of national unity. He asked Raila to accept the government and allow the country to grow.

Raila on Friday gave President William Ruto an ultimatum of seven days to denounce Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that the Kenya Kwanza government is a shareholding company.

The opposition chief threatened that he would write to the United Nations (UN) to secede from Kenya if Ruto fails to denounce Gachagua’s remarks.

