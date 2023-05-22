Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – The alleged drunk driver accused of fatally killing new bride Samantha Hutchinson on her wedding night, complained to her family how her “whole life is going to be over” as she sat in a US jail two days after the devastating crash.

The 25-year-old is accused of killing Hutchinson, 34, when she crashed into the golf cart the newlywed was riding in following her Beach wedding reception last month.

The suspect, Jamie Lee Komoroski questioned why “this happened to me” while saying she felt like a terrible person in other moments — during conversations with her parents and friends, according to jailhouse recordings obtained by The NY Post and Courier.

She was apparently inconsolable while on the phone with her parents.

“I can’t believe this is my life and my whole life is going to be over,” she reportedly said as she cried. “Oh my God. I just can’t believe this happened to me. Why me? I’m going to be here for years and years and years and years.”

After her father instructed her to “suck it up” and “get tough,” she replied: “I can’t. I want it to be over.”

Komoroski is facing three charges of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and a count of reckless homicide.

She’s accused of drunkenly hitting her rented Toyota Camry into the slow-moving golf cart that was also carrying Samantha’s new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two other passengers.

Komoroski who smelled of alcohol but refused a field sobriety test was going about 40 mph over the 25-mph speed limit before she barreled into the golf cart, police said.

The new groom, Aric Hutchinson, who was seriously injured in the crash, has filed a civil lawsuit against her and the bars that allegedly over-served her.

After the April 28 crash, Komoroski arrived at the county jail with bloodshot eyes and reeking of alcohol, the Post and Courier reported, citing detention center logs. She reportedly even banged her head on a nurse’s desk when she was denied the use of a phone.

After she was put in a restraint chair, she continued to smack her head as she sobbed, according to the log.

“You don’t need to be sorry, Jamie, this is what happened and we’re going to take care of it,” her father said in a phone call, according to the newspaper. “We don’t care about what happened. We don’t care. We care only about you.”

“There’s been people that have, like, killed people on purpose before and, like, they’ve gotten out on a bond,” she reportedly told her friends while warning them to not be “stupid like I was because all it takes is one time.”

“I didn’t mean it to happen. I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn’t mean for any of that to happen.” she added

She later told her parents she hopes the judge knows “how regretful and remorseful I am, and that I’m not a bad person and that I’ll never do anything bad again.”