Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – The driver of the trailer that was set ablaze at the Kibra section along the Southern Bypass during Azimio demos yesterday has narrated his encounter with alleged rioters.

Speaking to the media, Jibril Abduba seemed to blame President William Ruto’s government for the burning of his trailers by goons.

He intimated that he and other motorists had initially stopped a few kilometres from where he was attacked, but the police assured them that the road was safe.

“The officers assured us that the road was clear, but we drove straight into the chaos. They started pelting stones at vehicles.”

“Those with smaller vehicles made U-turns while others sped off. I tried to turn but I could not, that was when a crowd of rowdy youths surrounded the trailer,” he narrated.

Jibril claimed that the unidentified gang of youth forced entry into the driver’s cabin and dragged him out of the vehicle.

As they searched the cabin for valuables, the driver escaped and watched as the gang torched the trailer from afar.

But to his surprise, armed police officers just walked away as the goons torched his trailer.

However, the goons did not access the consignment in the container.

