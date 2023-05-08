Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – An undercover cop has unmasked a notorious female thug said to be unleashing terror on residents of Dandora.

According to the cop, some of her gang members were killed by a mob last month.

She is yet to reform even after two of her gang members were subjected to mob justice.

The middle-aged lady reportedly operates within Dandora Phase 5.

The cop further alleged that she carries guns for gang members.

Check out her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.