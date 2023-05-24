Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Members of the public were treated to dramatic scenes after DCI officers arrested two beautiful ladies suspected to be spiking men’s drinks in clubs around Thika town.

The suspects were tracked by the sleuths after robbing a patron and arrested along the busy Thika-Garissa road.

A video shared on social media shows the plain-clothe DCI officers bundling the ladies into a Subaru but they resist arrest and plead innocence.

‘’Why are you arresting us? We are innocent’’ they are heard saying.

A scuffle between the suspects and the officers ensues, attracting members of the public, including boda boda riders.

The curious members of the public side with the ladies at first and order the DCI officers to prove that they are police officers.

One of the detectives attempts to whip out his pistol to disperse the crowd before his colleague explains to the gathered crowd that the ladies are being arrested in connection with spiking patrons’ drinks.

“Hawa ndio wanaekea watu mchele,’’ the detective says and produces evidence from his phone which he displays to the public.

Shocked by the turn of events, the gathered crowd immediately sides with the DCI officers, and the suspects are eventually arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.