Friday, May 5, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga landed in Shakahola, Kilifi County, earlier today to witness the massacre committed by rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie and his accomplices.

However, he was denied entry into Shakahola Forest by police until he got clearance from a higher authority.

The operation commander asked Raila to seek permission from Inspector General Japheth Koome before he could be allowed into the forest.

“I want to access the forest so that I can be able to see the graves, I can’t travel all the way and go back without seeing the scene,” Raila insisted.

The commander, however, said that the area has been declared a crime scene and allowing him through could interfere with the ongoing investigations.

“No one is allowed in the forest because the [investigation] process is delicate,” said Peter Ndung’u, the senior assistant inspector general of police.

President William Ruto’s government banned the media and the public from accessing Shakahola Forest where bodies are being exhumed.

Raila was in the company of Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST