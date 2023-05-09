Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church yesterday turned the tables on the State over the closure of his Church and television station.

Through his lawyers, Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari, and Jared Magolo, the televangelist accused Communication Authority of Kenya Director-General Ezra Chiloba of taking part in illegality by closing his TV station.

“The above twin pronouncements by the state were made without any notice and factual basis and reactionary whose impact has resulted to halting access to worship by members and congregants of New Life Prayer center who continue to act on the public pronouncement to avoid and refrain from the church premises for daily prayers and spiritual nourishment,” Pastor Ezekiel noted in the petition.

Pastor Ezekiel termed the actions of the National Government as unconstitutional schemes aimed at bringing him down through ulterior motives.

“There is no way a government or its officials can blatantly decide to close a TV Station and a Church without coming before a court and getting relevant orders,” Lawyer Cliff Ombeta stated.

Ombeta asked the court to grant them conservatory orders that would stop the police from interfering with church services at New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Mavueni.

On Thursday, April 27, Chiloba announced that CA had decided to temporarily suspend the operations/frequency of World Evangelism TV.

A day before the closure of the TV, interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki told the country that the expansive 300-acre New Life Prayer Centre and Church had been closed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.