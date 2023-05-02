Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church has instructed his lawyers to file an application before Shanzu Court asking the magistrate to free him.

In his affidavit, Pastor Ezekiel also sought to stop the court from detaining him for 30 days as applied by the prosecutor.

Through his Lawyers Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari and Jared Magolo, the embattled pastor told the court that the State had no reason to detain him any longer since investigators were still reviewing evidence lodged against him.

“The police claim to be collecting evidence on the Preacher yet they want to continue holding him. That is a complete violation of Pastor Ezekiel’s right,” Omari stated.

He further argued that he was detained prematurely before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) could complete the investigations over the death of his followers in Kilifi.

“The gist of the application is that the DCI approached the court using an affidavit that makes very wild and unsubstantiated allegations.”

“As a very good response to the allegations, we have equally put in an affidavit that seeks to respond blow by blow in every single issue that has been raised in the DCI affidavit,” Omari explained.

Ezekiel was arrested last week for taking part in a joint conspiracy to bury dead followers at Shakahola Forest where over 100 bodies had been exhumed.

The police, as a result, are pursuing charges of money laundering, felony, murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty and fraud against Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

