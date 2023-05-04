Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – There was drama yesterday after Members of the County Assembly chased away Devolution Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika from their inaugural meeting at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The charged lawmakers were expecting President William Ruto to show up at the event himself and address their concerns instead of sending a representative.

Some of the demands the MCAs had issued to Ruto and expected would be addressed included getting better recognition, respect, and equity in their work conditions.

They lamented that their offices did not have adequate funds despite having an overload of work.

Additionally, they also complained of poor remuneration considering the prevailing economic conditions compared to their counterparts in Parliament.

In a notice circulated to media houses, the MCAs were to begin their session at 9:00 AM to discuss matters affecting the counties.

Further, they noted that they would discuss matters of the ward development fund and how it could be used to further development in the country and demanded that the PS leaves.

“The 2,200 honorable Members of County Assemblies will be congregating in Nairobi on May 3, 2023, at the KICC as they deliberate on many issues affecting the counties and their performance of representative, oversight and legislative roles,” the notice read in part.

The MCAs noted that they were working on forming a County Assembly Service Commission that will address their welfare matters.

