Tuesday, May 5, 2023 – A court sitting in Malindi has today freed Good New International Church Pastor Paul Makenzie and closed his case.

The case was closed after Malindi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike said the court has no jurisdiction to hear terrorism charges that the prosecution wanted to add to the suit against Mackenzie.

However, Mackenzie and his co-accused were rearrested outside the court in Malindi and are expected to be moved to Shanzu, where they will face fresh charges.

Meanwhile, Police in Malindi have arrested Mackenzie‘s wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu, who has been on the run since her husband was arrested.

A Senior Security official in the region confirmed that Maweu was apprehended at 8 Pm on Monday in her hideout at Mtwapa.

She was arrested alongside her aunt Everlyne Nduku Muema.

Mackenzie and his wife and aunt will face charges of mass killing of their followers and dumping their bodies at Shakahola Forest.

Already the government has exhumed 110 bodies and still hundreds are reported missing at his church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.