Tuesday, 09 May 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is eating life with a big spoon after occupying the second most powerful office in Kenya.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna posted a tender advertised by Gachagua’s office in one of the local dailies.

Among the items in the tender notice include seafood and fish.

“Bash kuruka pale annex. Unalipa tax ya weave ndio mtu amezoea mtura akule seafood,’’ Sifuna tweeted and mocked the Deputy President for being extravagant.

