Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 12 May 2023 – A Facebook user is over the moon after police stormed his neighbour’s residence and arrested him for planting bhang.

Douglas claims that he had warned the suspect to stop daring law enforcers but apparently, the suspect didn’t take kindly to his neighbor’s advice.

But now, with the suspect’s arrest, Douglas is feeling vindicated and taking a bit of pleasure in the situation.

With a hint of dry humor, Douglas even wished the suspect well during his time in jail, telling him to “serve his jail term in peace.”

Did Douglas snitch on his neighbor?

While we can’t say for sure, his celebratory post and accompanying photos of the police raid definitely make us a bit suspicious.

See the photos that he shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.