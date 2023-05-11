Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Bungoma County commander Francis Kooli has said his officers have raided New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Bungoma and summoned the lead pastor, Ezekiel Odero

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Kooli said police will arrest Pastor Ezekiel should he fail to honour their summons.

“We have called him but he says he is not around. If he does not show up we will be forced to use other means to get him,” Kooli said.

The police commander has also cautioned land owners in the county against leasing land to religious leaders without authenticating the church’s registration certificate.

This is a big blow to pastor Ezekiel who is also facing mass killing charges before a Mombasa court.

The pastor is out on a Sh 1.5 million cash bail after he was accused of killing his followers in Mavueni, Kilifi County, and then burying their bodies in Shakahola forest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST