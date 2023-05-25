Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – The diplomatic relationship between Kenya and Uganda is now at risk after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni warned President William Ruto not to take his leniency for granted.

This is after Turkanas raided Uganda and killed several people, including 3 geologists.

Now, Museveni wants Ruto to hand over the killers to him within six months or else Turkanas will pay the price.

In an 18-page Executive Order Number 3 of 2023, Museveni asked Ruto’s government to comply with his demands or else the Turkana people living in his country would be deported within six months.

He expressed frustrations that his leniency in allowing the Turkana community to graze in Uganda was met with hostility as he claimed they brought guns to the country.

He added that this led to increased criminal cases in the Karimonjong area including the theft of 2,245 cattle from the Ugandan residents.

“Long ago, I ordered these Turkanas to never bring guns into Uganda. They should just come and graze their cattle minus being armed.”

“They, however, did not listen to this. Instead, they raided our disarmed Karimonjong, killed people, raped them, etc. They are said to have raided 2245 cattle from the Jie. They killed our 3 (three), Geologists, 1 (one) Officer, and a soldier, that were guarding them. I now direct that this Turkana nonsense must stop,” he stated.

Alluding to this, Museveni demanded Ruto hand over Turkana herders accused of killing the Ugandan geologists for a murder trial.

He noted that the guns were handed back to the Ugandan government, but not the killers.

Once brought, the killers ought to perform a traditional ritual for the bereaved families where they are required to produce cows equivalent to what the deceased would have contributed in his or her lifetime.

In the case regarding the theft of 2,245 cattle, the Ugandan president noted that Turkana ought to provide the same number of stolen cattle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.