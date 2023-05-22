Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has come clean regarding the high cost of living that is being experienced in the country today.

In a statement, Mudavadi said it would take a while before the economy stabilizes and the impact felt by Kenyans.

He noted Ruto’s government inherited a ravaged economy from former President Uhuru Kenyatta and thus it would take time to deal with the dynamics and turn around the economy.

He restated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s assertion that the administration found empty coffers.

According to him, the status quo concerning the economy was occasioned by massive borrowing and wanton corruption in former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

He said Ruto has had to right the wrongs caused by his predecessor before embarking on delivering on the promises he made to Kenyans.

“We must tell Kenyans the truth. I would be lying if I am going to stand here and say that the cost of food products will be lowered soon. Let us not lie to each other.”

“No leader can get to power and purport to lower the cost of living in one day. It will be our collective responsibility to handle this,” he said.

Musalia, however, assured Kenyans that the government was working to restore things to normal.

He bashed the opposition for using the issue of the economy for political expediency.

The Prime CS argued that mass action protests on the streets would not solve the problem at hand.

“Our predecessors brought us. It will therefore take us time to rectify this. No one should lie to you that wearing sufurias and marching on the streets would help,” he said.

