Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has left Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his supporters confused after he urged Kenyans not to blame President William Ruto over the high taxes proposed in the Finance Bill 2023.

In a statement, Ledama, who is Raila’s right-hand man, stated that Members of Parliaments are the ones who are responsible for the increased taxes.

The ODM Senator argued that MPs should come out to defend Kenyans over high taxes instead of agreeing with the Executive.

“Don’t blame William Ruto for high taxes, blame your members of parliament! When the fuel tax goes to 16% blame your MPs. When civil servants are taxed 3% for housing, blame your MPs. They are the ones who are gullible.

“Instead of saying No, they say yes to everything that Ruto wants,” Ledama tweeted.

The Finance Bill 2023 is proposing a 35 percent income tax on all Kenyans earning above five hundred thousand shillings.

It also proposes 3 percent deductions on all employees’ basic salary towards the National Housing Development Fund, which will be matched by another 3 percent from the employer.

The Kenyan DALY POST.