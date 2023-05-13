Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has moved to absolve himself and the President William Ruto-led government from the blame over the high number of accidents on Kenyan roads.

Speaking yesterday, Murkomen faulted Kenyans for cheering drivers to overlap while on the road.

He noted that Kenyans have a culture of pressuring drivers to speed vehicles so that they can reach their destinations on time, and in the process end up causing accidents.

“As a country, we have a culture of being in a hurry. We must reach somewhere immediately. We are the ones cheering the driver to overlap saying, ongeza speed you are almost there,” said Murkomen.

The CS advised Kenyans to eject drunk drivers from vehicles and demand to be given alternative drivers to take them to their destinations or board other vehicles with sober drivers.

“Are you saying that we are so incapable of ejecting that driver from the car and demanding from Sacco to give you another driver?

“Are we saying we are incapable of waiting for another car to board than to go with the one which has a drunk driver?” he posed.

Murkomen’s remarks come days after he ordered the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to conduct a national crackdown on rogue matatus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST