Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire as Jubilee Party leader and let young leaders run the affairs of the party

Speaking in Isiolo County while accompanying President William Ruto for a prayer service on Sunday, Sabina who is currently a nominated Member of Parliament, said Uhuru should retire from politics as enshrined in the constitution and concentrate on advising young leaders.

“Our former party leader, wakati wake imeisha. Sasa yeye ni mzee akuje pole pole atupee mawaidha. Asidanganywe na yule Mzee wa Kitendawili (His time is over. He is now an old man, let him come slowly and give us advice. He should not be cheated by Raila),” Chege said.

Chege also maintained that she is the Jubilee Party leader and urged Uhuru to accept the fact that he has no role to play in the former ruling party.

