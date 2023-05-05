Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump has slammed Meghan Markle over her treatment of the Queen, insisting that she was ‘very disrespectful’ to Her Majesty.

In a clip of the sit-down, which will air at 7 pm on GB News tonight, Trump questioned the treatment of Her Majesty by Meghan.

The former US President also said he was ‘surprised’ Prince Harry was invited to his father’s Coronation after the public falling out between the Sussexes and the Royal family.

Speaking to former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on GB News, Trump revealed he had high hopes for the big day on Saturday and gave King Charles his full backing saying the monarch ‘loves the country’.

He also paid tribute to the late-Queen Elizabeth II, calling her ‘incredible’ and praising her for going through ‘years and decades without controversy’.

He said: ‘I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen?

‘She [the Queen] was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial.’

He added: ‘You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful.’

He went on to say he agreed with Farage when he said the Queen was ‘the most popular human being in the world’.

Trump also said he had high hopes for the Coronation itself and the reign of King Charles.

He said: ‘I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they will do a great job and he [Charles] loves the country. I got to know him [Charles] quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother.

‘That’s why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan and [there was] just no reason to do that.

‘I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest.’

It’s not the first time Trump has lashed out at Prince Harry and his wife – in 2021 he said the Duke had been ‘used horribly’ by Meghan and said he wasn’t a fan of the former actress.

He said: ‘I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think some day he will regret it. I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.’

Speaking of the duchess, he added: ‘I think she’s been very disrespectful to the Queen, who’s such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person. I think she’s very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly to the Queen.’