Monday May 8, 2023 – Reality TV star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, has advised people without money or a good support system not to become public figures.

According to Doyin, the life of a public figure is very expensive.

She wrote;

‘I’ll tell you this much….the public figure lifestyle is damn expensive!

Long story short….do not get into this space if you don’t have money or a solid support system.

You need money to make money”