Sunday, 21 May 2023 – Embattled Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Faxto, was denied entry into his apartment in Kasarani on Saturday night.

He stayed outside the apartment for hours as he tried to beg the management to allow him in.

After being denied access, Fatxo said his life was threatened and lamented about the unkind treatment.

“I’m tired of all this conflict. I’m a God-fearing person. We have a law and I think when it gets to this point, somebody should be guided. I don’t want all this drama. I feel my life is threatened and still somebody is keeping me out of my house from 7 pm to midnight. It is not fair to me,” he said.

The apartment had been closed due to the investigations that were going on in Mwathi’s murder case.

DJ Fatxo was cleared of murder charges a few days ago due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.