Friday, 12 May 2023 – Former Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe has denied claims by investigators that she planned the murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani alongside her former boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

Maribe claims that she learned of Monica’s death while reading the news bulletin on TV.

She further claimed that on the fateful night that Monica was brutally murdered, she was at Royal Media Services’ studios doing interviews up to around midnight.

She then left the company’s premises with the guests she was hosting for an interview and went to an uptown club.

They were later joined by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

They reportedly remained in the club until 4 am.

Maribe also testified that she did not have her car that evening.

Her car was with Jowie, whom she lived with at her Royal Park Apartment home in Lang’ata.

She said he would drop and pick her up from work using her car, and that he had the vehicle the rest of the time.

Police had previously said that Jowie was driving the car when he was seen at Monica’s Kilimani home the day before her body was discovered.

“After dropping me at my workplace he would go and I did not have control of the vehicle after that,” Maribe told the court.

She also testified that she did not know the late Monica Kimani or where she lived.

“I know nothing about the death of Monica and I did not kill her. I learnt about her death when I was reading a news bulletin. I urge this court to acquit me,” Maribe said.

