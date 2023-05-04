Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 4, 2023 – President William Ruto is in for a rude shock despite the many economic challenges he is facing.

This is after Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) across all the 47 devolved units threatened to boycott passing their budgets if their demands will not be addressed within the next 14 days.

The about 2,200 MCAs who converged in Nairobi on Wednesday for their inaugural congress passed 10 resolutions that they want to be addressed, failure to which they will go for Sina Die Recess without passing their respective budgets.

Among the resolutions passed included the establishment of the Ward Development Fund fully anchored in law at 40 percent of the county development budget.

They also want a County Affirmative Action Fund established for Nominated MCAs, further that the county assemblies need to be granted financial autonomy to aid in the effectiveness of the execution of their legal mandate in accordance with applicable laws that define their mandate.

They also resolved that their remuneration be reviewed considering the percentages in place at the National Parliament as a realization of equity.

The MCAs added that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) needs to be compelled to reinstate their plenary allowances in line with other national and legislative assemblies in the world.

They further want the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to be compelled to revoke, revert and refund 30 per cent tax levied on their car reimbursements.

