Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Big Brother star, Ike Onyema, has claimed that different men told him that they slept with his girlfriend.

The reality star dropped the bombshell while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast co-hosted by radio host, Nedu.

He recounted how men who slept with the said girlfriend, made a mockery of him by telling him about their sexual escapades with her.

Ike said, “People have told me they slept with my babe more than once. I have been up to like two guys, one was a chairman [bigwig], I can’t touch him. I said, ‘Daddy, don’t worry. I hope you enjoyed it?’.

“They be like, ‘You love her? You love when she does doggy?’ [Laughs]. I will be like, ‘Baba, she did that with you too?’ And they will like, ‘Ah! She bad o, no worry’.”

Ike Onyema previously dated fellow reality star, Mercy Eke.

They met on the ”Pepper Dem” Edition of the show and they began dating on the show.

Their relationship continued even after the show ended with Mercy taking the prize money.

They however went their separate ways in 2021.

