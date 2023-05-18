Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha has revealed that senior government officials were involved in the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito net scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

During a press conference on Wednesday, an angry Nakhumicha said she realised that there was corruption at KEMSA and wrote to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission but the letter was not delivered to the agency because senior government officials were involved in the shameful scandal.

Nakhumicha vowed she will not spare any government official in her fight against corruption in the ministry.

“There are people in this country who are hellbent on enriching themselves on the back of patient money. Very shameful. On donor money. The fact that you cannot assist yourself, you are assisted, but there are people who have grouped themselves to benefit from this menace. I am not going to allow it to happen,” Nakhumicha said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his two sons are among the people being mentioned in connection with the scandal that has forced President William Ruto to fire Public Health Principal Secretary Dr. Josephine Mburu and KEMSA CEO, Terry Ramadhan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.