Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 8, 2023 – Seasoned media personality Hassan Mugambi is officially off the market.

He took to social media and introduced his fiancé who goes by the name Shishi.

He penned a sweet birthday message to her and described her as his all-time treasure.

“I took time to enumerate why this special day lands so much joy in my heart, I’d Write an endless essay… like a candle in the dark you light up my heart. From that fateful meet up the connection has grown in leaps and bounds, my point of bliss, my answered prayer, my all-time treasure. Alhamdullilah for connecting us. Happy Birthday,” he wrote.

It is now emerging that Shishi, a single mother of one, peddled flesh to countless men before she fell in love with Hassan.

This was revealed by an anonymous social media user who claims to know her well.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.