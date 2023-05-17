Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Popular Mugithi musician Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo has been acquitted of murder charges in Jeff Mwathi’s death probe due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Fatxo’s lawyer Duncan Okatch agreed with the recommendations from DCI that there is no evidence linking him to Mwathi’s death that occurred at his apartment along Thika Road.

“It is clear that there is no single shred or iota of evidence to suggest any remote criminal culpability by our client or suspicion thereof.

“In fact, it is very clear that our client was not even at his house at the material time that his friend, Jeff Mwathi met his death,” he wrote in a statement.

The musician thanked the DCI for exonerating him and said they exhibited great standards of professionalism, independence and focus despite the public perception.

“Our client is happy that the truthful position he has always espoused and maintained with regard to his innocence has come out at last.

He is very thankful to the DCI and ODPP for exhibiting great standards of professionalism, independence and focus despite the clearly orchestrated public and social media machinations to obfuscate the truth and propagate extremely damaging outright defamatory lies and versions with the sole aim of besmirching and injuring our client and his reputation with a consequential heavy detrimental effect,” Faxto said in a statement released by his lawyer.

The lawyer affirmed that the musician has forgiven all those who subjected him to cyberbullying.

Faxto’s acquittal is a blow to Jeff Mwathi’s family, who have been fighting for justice for their late son.

They insist that he was murdered and accused DCI of carrying out shoddy investigations.

