Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 25 May 2023 – Sleuths from Serious Crimes Unit have recovered over 110 kilograms of elephant tusks in Laikipia County and arrested one suspect identified as Alfred Gathecha.

The 47-year-old was arrested at the Sipili area in Kirima Sub-County after a vehicle ferrying the tusks was intercepted.

Posing as well-oiled businessmen who rule the underworld, the sleuths lured the suspect before tightening the noose around him, shortly before 1 pm.

The suspect will be arraigned in court to answer to charges of dealing in endangered wildlife species contrary to section 92(2) of the wildlife conservation and management act of 2013.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.