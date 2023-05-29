Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 29 May 2023 – A rogue GSU officer is in custody after he was arrested by detectives over the weekend, following a foiled robbery.

According to information shared by an undercover cop, the officer based at GSU headquarters robbed a member of the public of his mobile phone.

He was riding on a motorbike with two of his gang members while armed with a homemade pistol and other crude weapons.

The victim raised an alarm, attracting the attention of boda boda riders and detectives who were on patrol.

This led to a dramatic chase as the thugs fled towards Thika Road in a motorbike.

The motorbike reportedly broke down near Juja Weigh Bridge.

They escaped on foot and in the process, one of the suspects who later turned out to be a GSU officer was arrested.

A homemade pistol was recovered from him.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.