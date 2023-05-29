Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 29 May 2023 – A rogue GSU officer is in custody after he was arrested by detectives over the weekend, following a foiled robbery.
According to information shared by an undercover cop, the officer based at GSU headquarters robbed a member of the public of his mobile phone.
He was riding on a motorbike with two of his gang members while armed with a homemade pistol and other crude weapons.
The victim raised an alarm, attracting the attention of boda boda riders and detectives who were on patrol.
This led to a dramatic chase as the thugs fled towards Thika Road in a motorbike.
The motorbike reportedly broke down near Juja Weigh Bridge.
They escaped on foot and in the process, one of the suspects who later turned out to be a GSU officer was arrested.
A homemade pistol was recovered from him.
