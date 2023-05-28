Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – Details of Tina Turner’s funeral have been revealed after the iconic singer died on Tuesday, May 23, at the age of 83.

Official plans for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s funeral have not yet been made public, but a spokesperson for the family confirmed that only the star’s closest friends and family will be in attendance for the intimate ceremony.

‘There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family,’ the spokesperson confirmed.

It came after Turner’s cause of death was confirmed and that she died of natural causes at home in Switzerland after battling intestinal cancer, four decades of high blood pressure, and undergoing a kidney transplant.

Turner’s representatives have since confirmed that the singer died of natural causes.

They announced the news of her death earlier this week on Tuesday, May 24, saying: ‘With her the world loses a music legend and role model.’

She previously battled intestinal cancer and suffered with high blood pressure for over four decades.

Since news of Tuner’s death broke, well-wishers have been gathering outside the star’s lakeside house to pay tribute to the music legend who had made Switzerland her home for nearly three decades.