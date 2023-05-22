Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 May 2023 – Embattled Mugithi artist Lawrence Njuguna, better known as DJ Fatxo, is reportedly struggling financially.

According to blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, several artists gathered at Green Spot bar in Ruiru over the weekend to fundraise money to help him settle his rent arrears.

They contributed Ksh 300,000 and advised him to look for a cheaper house.

He was also advised to sell his Mercedes Benz.

Fatxo lost several deals worth millions of shillings after he was linked to the mysterious death of Jeff Mwathi.

He has also not been performing for several months after clubs cancelled him.

Although he has been acquitted of murder charges, brands and clubs are still reluctant to work with him.

Below is Martha Hinga’s post.

