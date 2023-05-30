Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – It appears Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is holding President William Ruto by the balls. This is after the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team gave in to another one of his demands.

Tharaka Member of Parliament George Murugara, who is also the co-chairman of the bipartisan committee, wrote to his counterpart, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, informing him that Ruto’s side had ceded ground over some demands.

In a letter he penned to the opposition team, Murugara indicated that Kenya Kwanza had agreed to meet Azimio’s demand on the recruitment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

He explained that the two (Murugara and Amollo) should jointly write a letter to the IEBC Selection Panel, asking it to halt the recruitment process for several days until an agreement is reached between the two camps.

The Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team advised that the recruitment process be stopped for between 21 to 30 days.

Murugara also pleaded with Raila’s team to return to the negotiation table and avoid plunging the country into chaos, assuring them of full cooperation this time.

On the concerns about the data in the IEBC Servers, Murugara stated that the electoral commission was by law required to preserve the technologies for the next three years.

It was, however, not clear if the Kenya Kwanza team will also meet the other demands that had been tabled by the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

On May 23, 2023, through Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Azimio suspended the ongoing bipartisan talks citing various issues.

The opposition accused the ruling party of meddling in the Jubilee Party’s affairs.

