Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 29, 2023 – President William Ruto went on his knees and begged Busia Senator and activist Okiya Omtatah to drop his planned petition against the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during a church service in Busia County, Ruto stated that he intended to help the people of Kenya and provide better opportunities for them.

According to the president, the petition would stand in the way of a good plan that will offer employment opportunities for Kenyans noting that instead, the Senator should have been supporting the proposals in the Bill.

“I want you to help me with one thing, please speak to your Senator Okiya Omtatah. Omtatah, you want to take me to court yet all I intend to do is to offer employment opportunities to these people.”

“People of Busia, please speak to Omtatah to tone down on the matters of court. He has said that he is my friend and that is the truth,” Ruto pleaded.

Further, the president questioned why the activist did not take Raila Odinga to court over demonstrations, and the destruction of the property of the people of Kenya matters that he noted were more disruptive to the government’s agenda to build the nation.

“The good thing about him is that he has not planned to destroy our businesses. At least he has not planned any demonstrations. There are others who are threatening me that if I don’t do what they want they will go to the streets.”

“Let me ask you Okiya, those who were planning handshakes, why did not take them to court? Why do you want to take me to court and I only mean well for the people?

“You should have taken the other team to court because they are the ones disrupting our work,” he added.

Omtatah had told the crowd earlier that Ruto had surrounded himself with individuals who were misleading him on matters concerning the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

The activist-cum-Senator stated that he had read the bill and pleaded with the president to amend it or he would move to court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.