Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 22 May 2023 – The AMADI gold scam echoes from the past! “Gold smuggling” which had taken a break for some time is now back! When I met the family of Joseph Cheptarus, a CID officer investigating the smuggling of 2.5 tons of gold with an estimated value of Sh9 billion or US $113 million, the widow was shell shocked, with a very young family, the killing of her husband had dealt her a major blow. The husband had stumbled upon crucial leads into the smuggling of the “Kabila gold” and had just finished briefing his boss at CID headquarters; he was trailed and shot dead that very night. Police were quick to say his killing was a normal robbery. Long thread ……

This is how they scammed people: The gold scammers had penetrated the criminal justice system; they had a godown at JKIA under GSU guard. Unsuspecting gold dealers would be driven straight from the airport to the warehouse, and shown real gold, before being ushered into a top lawyer’s office in the CBD. After doing the paperwork, they are then driven to somewhere on ngong road where they will be ushered into a gold smelting factory complete with customs officials/ geology officials from the government among other make-believe employees busy working in the factory.

Here is the catch: the scammers are not fast in asking for all the amount, they ask for 50% of the payment as they prepare the “shipment” of the gold. The scammers will ask that you allow the law firm to hold the rest of the cash in trust in an escrow account a very convincing move by the scammers; it lowers your suspicion after all this is a reputable law firm. Crooked customs officials will then “kick start” the process of “exporting” the gold on behalf of the unsuspecting gold buyers. Armed with the necessary paperwork, the unsuspecting gold buyers will fly out of the country to await the arrival of their gold which the scammers insist is safe flown as cargo. At the point of destination what the unsuspecting buyers will receive is not gold but yellow/ goldish tri-circle padlocks smelt and packaged as gold bars.

An attempt to get back into the country will see the gold buyers threatened with engaging in gold smuggling which is illegal in Kenya and DRC because Kenya doesn’t mine gold anyway! Two American ladies sold their company in the US, came to Kenya with Ksh 300M, and lost it two days later in the complex web of gold scammers. This gold-swindling gang is now back, but it’s deeply rooted. Those arrested are quickly arraigned in court and allowed to wear their masks one year after masks were rendered unnecessary, slapped with comfortable bail, and off they go for another round of scamming. I highly doubt there has been a major conviction of gold scammers in this country. Everyone knows how the game is played and how quickly the money is washed-laundered- ( the salons and parlors, new apartments, sudden rise in exotic night clubs and restaurants, car bazaars with high-end motor vehicles that are rarely sold, etc. The players understand one rule: if you scam, you get scammed as well, and if you are unlucky in the scamming, you will be shot dead, thrown down a building to your death, or get poisoned.

DRC president Joseph Kabila scrambled a presidential jet to Nairobi in the hunt for his 2.5 tons of gold with an estimated value of Sh9 billion or US $113 million, which he was certain was in Nairobi on transit but by the time he got here, the gold was gone. They made him sound ridiculous, stunned he flew back home certain high-ranking officials had conned his country hard earned gold and those he came to seek help from believing he had his facts wrong because the CID wouldn’t lie to the president right? Kenya is a deal country. It is what it is.

By Dennis Onsarigo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST