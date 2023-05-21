Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved the upcoming Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) from the Bomas of Kenya to Ngong Racecourse.

This is after President William Ruto’s government blocked him from Bomas venue as the Jubilee wars escalates.

In a notice published by the party, Uhuru maintained that the meeting would go on as planned with the agenda remaining the same.

Uhuru signed off the notice even as he called on the delegates to attend the meeting slated for Monday, May 22.

“Notice is hereby given that the venue of the Jubilee NDC has been moved to Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi. All other details remain as per the notice published on April 29, 2023,” read the notice in part.

According to the notice that was published in April, Uhuru indicated that the delegates would formulate and approve party policies, consider a status report from the Nation Executive Council (NEC), and approve other matters discussed.

However, despite changing the venue, the party’s Internal Dispute Resolution Committee (IDRC) maintained that the meeting called for by Uhuru would remain suspended until the dispute over the matter is determined.

But despite the ruling of the Committee, the faction led by Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni also maintained that the meeting would go on as planned.

He accused the faction led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker Kanini Kega of disrespecting Uhuru.

“Can you imagine people coming together and calling the former President into a disciplinary committee?” he wondered.

It is expected that the Uhuru NDC will ratify the suspension of the leaders who decamped to Kenya Kwanza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.