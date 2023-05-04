Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has explained why she dethroned former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Jubilee Party leader.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Thursday, Chege, who is a former Murang’a County Woman Representative, accused Uhuru of betrayal and showing no effort to provide progressive leadership in the party.

“He abandoned us at the negotiating table on parliamentary power-sharing. Jubilee was not consulted in parliamentary committees, parliamentary commissions… We tried to reach him through phone calls and text messages. He never responded,”

She stated that there is currently no law that binds Jubilee to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

“As for the Jubilee Party, if we stayed in Azimio, we would have died. If we hunted alone, we would have died. We thought it prudent to create an independent tact, supported by our friends so that we could go out to hunt in good health, with full stomachs,” she said.

Sabina further stated that Uhuru is no longer the center of power in the Mt Kenya region as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had overtaken him.

“No ceremony is needed to know that Mr. Gachagua is the kingpin of Mt Kenya by virtue of the political position he occupies,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.