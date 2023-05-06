Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has called for the exhumation of Dedan Kimathi’s body.

Speaking after eulogising Kimathi’s widow, Mukami Kimathi, who passed on Thursday, May 4, Kuria insisted that exhuming the body would allow the government to accord the heroes a joint burial.

He also implored the British government to collaborate with President William Ruto’s administration to identify where Dedan Kimathi was buried.

“I believe firmly that it is still possible, probably with the support of the British government, to identify the exact place he was buried so that as we mourn Mukami, we should have Kimathi’s remains exhumed for a joint burial,” Kuria told the press at Lee Funeral, Nairobi.

Before she passed away, Mukami had also requested the government to help her trace Dedan Kimathi’s grave.

The deceased indicated that it was her family’s wish to bury their kin who played a critical role in the fight for Kenya’s independence.

Kuria also called for proper recognition of freedom fighters in the country, including addressing the issue of their compensation.

The government, he announced, was set to launch a plan to support the deceased widow in mid-May 2023, a week before she passed away.

Among the plans was to institutionalise her contribution to the country’s struggle for independence.

“Under the leadership of the deputy president, we had our plans which were actually supposed to launch next week to support this family,” Kuria indicated.

“The legacy of Dedan Kimathi and Mukami Kimathi must be institutionalized,” he added.

