Wednesday May 10, 2023 – David de Gea has reportedly agreed a new contract with Manchester United, although the Spaniard is not guaranteed to remain as first-choice goalkeeper.

Despite keeping the most clean sheets in the Premier League so far this term, the 32-year-old has also made the joint-most errors leading directly to goals.

According to The Mirror, De Gea has agreed a new deal to remain with Erik ten Hag’s side, however the shot-stopper is not assured of continuing on as the club’s first-choice keeper.

The report also claims that United are considering a move for Brentford’s David Raya and Portugal international Diogo Costa, two players who they believe would be able to fit into Ten Hag’s style of play due to their distribution.

De Gea made the switch to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011 and has since featured 540 times for the Red Devils, winning the club’s Player of the Season award on four occasions.